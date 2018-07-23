Novartis (NOVN) PT Set at CHF 79 by HSBC

HSBC set a CHF 79 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 80 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 80 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 88.50.

Novartis opened at CHF 78.38 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

