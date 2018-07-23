Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Earns News Impact Score of 0.29

News stories about Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northwest Pipe earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.8995452953234 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.46 million, a PE ratio of -30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWPX shares. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

