Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Earns Sell Rating from Guggenheim

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural Gas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NWN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.75. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,722. Northwest Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $232,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 20.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

