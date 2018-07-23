Northrop Grumman (NOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY18 guidance at $15.40-15.65 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman opened at $323.93 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $259.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.76.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.