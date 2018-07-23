Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54,241 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT opened at $11.08 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.36. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.60%. analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.22%.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 19,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $224,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,524.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 179,350 shares of company stock worth $2,022,850 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

