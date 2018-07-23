North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in Chromadex Corp (CDXC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chromadex were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex in the first quarter worth about $155,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 94.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 58,848 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chromadex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chromadex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

CDXC stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $240.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.06. Chromadex Corp has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 70.19%. analysts anticipate that Chromadex Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $35,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $101,432. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.