North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $1.43 Million in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CT Mason boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. CT Mason now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp opened at $51.06 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

