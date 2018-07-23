North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Shares of 1,800 Vulcan Materials (VMC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $137.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.13.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $2,699,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,916,546.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials opened at $123.88 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $108.17 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

