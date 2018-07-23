North American Construction Group (NOA) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 41.7467793059412 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.25. 4,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.46. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.20%. equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services in Canada. The company offers design build construction; project management; pre-stripping/pit pioneering; overburden removal and stockpile; muskeg removal and stockpile; site dewatering/perimeter ditching; tailings and process pipeline; haulage and access road construction; tailings dam construction and densification; mechanically stabilized earth wall; and dyke construction services.

