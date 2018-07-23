Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,147.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $105,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 315.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $95,412,000 after purchasing an additional 533,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,254,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,885,904,000 after purchasing an additional 329,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 99.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,968,000 after purchasing an additional 238,889 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12,734.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 191,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $161.85 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.44 and a 12-month high of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,762 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $401,898.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $302,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,625.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,405 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

