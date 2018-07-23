NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NRBAY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRBAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NORDEA Bk AB SW/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S opened at $10.33 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.68.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. equities analysts forecast that NORDEA Bk AB SW/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium business, and corporates and financial institutions in the Nordic and Baltic Sea region. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments.

