Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.44 ($40.52).

EVK stock opened at €31.44 ($36.99) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

