Nokia Oyj (NOK) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 124.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of Nokia Oyj opened at $5.97 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

