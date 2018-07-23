Noble Energy (NBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Noble Energy has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $924,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,523,166 shares of company stock worth $136,528,815. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,387,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 91,487 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Noble Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Noble Energy by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $480,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.