NiSource (NI) Price Target Raised to $27.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $26.15 rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.91.

Shares of NiSource opened at $25.95 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.27. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

In other NiSource news, VP Teresa M. Smith sold 15,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $399,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pablo Vegas purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $362,790.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,105.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,690,000 after buying an additional 5,153,328 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $9,652,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $9,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NiSource by 13.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,777,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,404,000 after buying an additional 331,983 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NiSource by 9.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,967,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

