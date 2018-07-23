Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 465,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $2,149,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products opened at $61.45 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $648.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $191,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,844. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

