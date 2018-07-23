Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.81.

In other news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,367 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $957,442.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,636.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $937,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,606.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,631 shares of company stock worth $9,604,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

