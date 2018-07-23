Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $8.27 Million in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 327.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after buying an additional 624,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $44,736,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,702,000 after buying an additional 420,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,479,000 after buying an additional 378,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,875,000 after buying an additional 346,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical opened at $99.99 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

In related news, insider Mark K. Cox sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,377,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,275,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,932.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.