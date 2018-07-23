Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Gap Inc (GPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 82,697 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 83.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 37,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $32,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,760,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,314,018.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GAP to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of GAP opened at $30.05 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). GAP had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.