Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Nike to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

NKE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.68. 2,115,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,437,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,130 shares of company stock worth $44,683,449 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

