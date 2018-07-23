NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NGL Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3456732500521 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE NGL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.00. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,870 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $301,385.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 133,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,709,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

