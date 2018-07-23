NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 570.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $12,778,290.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

NextEra Energy opened at $169.97 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $142.12 and a 12-month high of $171.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.