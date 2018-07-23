NextCapital Advisers Inc. Buys 22,714 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 27,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,754. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $162.12 and a 1 year high of $214.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.3152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.