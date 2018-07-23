NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 10,815 Shares of SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond (WIP)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond (BMV:WIP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond makes up 1.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIP. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 101,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Grubman Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of BMV WIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.51. SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

