NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,992 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 305.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 320.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 70,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 103,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF traded down $0.03, reaching $23.04, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 25,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,767. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.4934 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Austria ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

