Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,011 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

In other news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $77,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $948,590 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont Mining opened at $37.02 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.22. Newmont Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.45.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.