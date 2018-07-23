NEVERDIE Hits Market Cap of $711,103.00 (NDC)

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. NEVERDIE has a total market cap of $711,103.00 and $262.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEVERDIE token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEVERDIE has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003721 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00428452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00155649 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023815 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000909 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE’s genesis date was April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official website is neverdie.com . NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEVERDIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

