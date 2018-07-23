NetGear (NTGR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetGear earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.4786074387708 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NTGR stock opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.90. NetGear has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that NetGear will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $32,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $771,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 218,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,649 shares of company stock worth $3,726,428. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

