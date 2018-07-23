Neogen Co. (NEOG) Insider James L. Herbert Sells 38,600 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) insider James L. Herbert sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,172,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 775,226 shares in the company, valued at $63,723,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neogen opened at $82.11 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 9.72. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Neogen had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Neogen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.