Neogen Co. (NEOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce sales of $103.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. Neogen posted sales of $95.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year sales of $437.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $440.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $471.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $478.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Neogen had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of Neogen opened at $82.11 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Neogen has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director G Bruce Papesh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,172,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 775,226 shares in the company, valued at $63,723,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,600 shares of company stock worth $8,185,060 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Neogen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Neogen by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

