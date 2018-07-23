Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 million. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners opened at $3.53 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $75.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19.

NAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

