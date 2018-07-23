Navient (NAVI) Debt Trading 0.9% Higher

An issue of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) bonds rose 0.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 7.25% coupon and will mature on September 25, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $105.13 and were trading at $103.68 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Compass Point upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

NAVI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. 907,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,413. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

