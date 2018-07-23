Naviaddress Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $100,021.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003704 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00433473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00155865 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023854 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

