National Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Datawatch (DWCH)

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) in a research note published on Thursday. National Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datawatch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DWCH opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 1.23. Datawatch has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Datawatch had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Datawatch by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Datawatch by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 277,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Datawatch by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Datawatch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Datawatch by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Datawatch

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

