National Fuel Gas (NFG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “National Fuel Gas Corporation is an integrated energy company with a complementary mix of natural gas assets located in the heart of the prolific Appalachian basin supplemented by quality oil-producing assets in California. National Fuel’s integrated operations are strategically balanced to promote strength and stability through times of change and volatility, while also providing the flexibility to adapt and capitalize on opportunities for growth in almost any business cycle. In the current environment, National Fuel is leveraging its vast upstream resources, valuable midstream footprint and reliable downstream operations to responsibly position the Company as a key player in America’s energy renaissance. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of NFG opened at $54.22 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $540.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $244,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,961.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

