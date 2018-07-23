National Bank Financial Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.04.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst opened at C$12.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.