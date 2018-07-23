Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,631 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.84.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.69. 1,016,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $150.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Clorox declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.