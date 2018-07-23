Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,503 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $31,807.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,911.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $5,206,527.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,278,683.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,965 shares of company stock worth $9,955,834. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

PAYX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.86. 2,168,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,918. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

