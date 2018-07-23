Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Given News Impact Score of 0.06

Headlines about Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nabriva Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7444775408747 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Nabriva Therapeutics traded down $0.10, hitting $3.36, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 222,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.30% and a negative net margin of 600.34%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBRV. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, Director Stephen W. Webster purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Crotty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,660 shares of company stock worth $139,711 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

