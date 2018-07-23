Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBRV. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NBRV opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.30% and a negative net margin of 600.34%. equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, General Counsel Robert Crotty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Webster bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,660 shares of company stock valued at $139,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 173.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 163.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 154.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

