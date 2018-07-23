MUSE (MUSE) Market Cap Tops $4.79 Million

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One MUSE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MUSE has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. MUSE has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $283.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00418012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00153994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023789 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000899 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . MUSE’s official website is museblockchain.com . MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

