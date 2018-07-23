Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 233,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MUR opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.46 and a beta of 2.30. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $585.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

