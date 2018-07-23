Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 8,950 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 950.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 98,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark G. Holladay purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen J. Gula purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $400,000. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of Synovus Financial opened at $54.61 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

