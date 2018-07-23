Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Position in Toro Co (TTC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 164.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $801,947.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $214,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,960. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.26 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.