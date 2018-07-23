Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Mullen Group to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). Mullen Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of C$292.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.07 million.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group opened at C$16.03 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.70 to C$14.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.79.

In other news, Director Christine Ellen Mcginley bought 1,930 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, with a total value of C$28,950.00.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.