Msci Inc (MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to post sales of $356.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Msci’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.20 million and the highest is $358.70 million. Msci posted sales of $316.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Msci had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 109.18%. The firm had revenue of $351.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “$171.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

In other news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $520,269.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Msci by 2,573.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Msci opened at $170.98 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Msci has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

