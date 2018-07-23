Motorola Solutions (MSI) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of Motorola Solutions opened at $121.68 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.31. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 88,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

