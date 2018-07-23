Morgan Stanley Lowers F5 Networks (FFIV) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on F5 Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $211.00 price target on F5 Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered F5 Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.41.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $183.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The network technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.95 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total value of $293,137.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,395.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $140,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,367 shares of company stock worth $10,520,380 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 20.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

