Morgan Stanley Cuts Dover (DOV) Price Target to $83.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dover to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.62.

DOV stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Dover has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $88.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Dover will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,989.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,962.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,739. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $239,625,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $45,125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 7,946.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 315,724 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $19,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,252,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

