Morgan Stanley Boosts First Data (FDC) Price Target to $22.00

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $22.60 rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on First Data to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. First Data currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Shares of First Data opened at $22.77 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. First Data has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,406,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $70,690.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,939.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $6,331 and sold 166,412 shares worth $3,259,248. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

